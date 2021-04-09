Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $140,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $298.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.31 and a 12 month high of $299.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

