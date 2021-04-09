Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Phillips 66 worth $156,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $78.42 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

