Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $142.84 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $142,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,847,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

