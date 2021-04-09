Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $152.17 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Equinix worth $152,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $687.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $659.28 and a 200-day moving average of $717.33. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.