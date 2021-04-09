Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $183.48 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $183,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after buying an additional 178,139 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 227.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $918,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

