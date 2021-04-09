Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $194.66 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $194,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

