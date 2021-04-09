Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $204.77 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000,547 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $204,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

DB opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.