Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of EOG Resources worth $142,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NYSE EOG opened at $72.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

