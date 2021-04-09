Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of Lumentum worth $134,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

