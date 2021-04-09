Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,513 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Roper Technologies worth $139,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

ROP opened at $418.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

