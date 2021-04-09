Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,613 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 3.94% of Shake Shack worth $138,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,920 shares of company stock worth $41,547,050. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $113.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.86, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.