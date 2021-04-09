Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,398 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies worth $206,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NYSE RTX opened at $77.48 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.