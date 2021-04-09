Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Biogen worth $131,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.55.

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.