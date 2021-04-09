Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,417 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Waste Management worth $182,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

