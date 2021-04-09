Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 138,444 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,444 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $134,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

