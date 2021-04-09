Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,639 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of AmerisourceBergen worth $157,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

