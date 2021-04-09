Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,978 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,978 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Carrier Global worth $189,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

