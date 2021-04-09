Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 545,313 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of American Express worth $165,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 877,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after purchasing an additional 492,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

