Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,705 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $143,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.