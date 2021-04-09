Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.20 Million

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post sales of $308.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $325.30 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $146.76 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

