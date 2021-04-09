Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post sales of $2.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $34.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $50.23 on Friday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

