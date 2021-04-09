Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.11. 403,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

