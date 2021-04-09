Analysts Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

