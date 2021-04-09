Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 9th (ATUS, BAESY, BCC, BOLIF, BTI, CHKP, CHTR, CHUY, CNPPF, CS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 9th:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $680.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $742.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

