Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce sales of $42.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.23 billion and the highest is $43.81 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $186.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $195.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $234.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,250.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,182.33 and a 1 year high of $2,271.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,069.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

