Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.52 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $485.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

