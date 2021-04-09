Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.61. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,159. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 54,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

