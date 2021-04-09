Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.77 Million

Brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce sales of $634.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $633.00 million to $635.80 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $211.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

