Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $678.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.00 million and the lowest is $676.90 million. Fortinet reported sales of $576.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.74. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $197.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

