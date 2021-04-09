Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.62 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post sales of $13.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.21 million to $14.02 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $53.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $53.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.50 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $58.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.