Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post sales of $13.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.21 million to $14.02 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $53.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $53.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.50 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $58.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

