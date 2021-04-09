Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $198.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $204.60 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $190.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $882.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.85 million to $890.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $974.84 million, with estimates ranging from $954.07 million to $991.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

