Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.14 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $168.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $729.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

