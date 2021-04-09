Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.03 Million

Analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post $200.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.12 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $163.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $860.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,825 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

