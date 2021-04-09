Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,758,587 shares of company stock valued at $353,153,609. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

