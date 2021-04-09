Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.15). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 431,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,310. Yelp has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 898.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 297,765 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

