Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

MTB stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

