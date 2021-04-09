Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (ABSSF, ACDVF, CADNF, CSSE, DGE, ERF, EXK, FRHLF, GDDFF, GLE)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $42.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $322.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1.80 to $2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $414.00.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.