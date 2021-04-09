Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (ABSSF, ACDVF, CADNF, CSSE, DGE, ERF, EXK, FRHLF, GDDFF, GLE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $42.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get AirBoss of America Corp alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $322.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1.80 to $2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $414.00.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.