Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (APOG, BAC, BOX, CFG, CMA, CNR, FITB, FND, JPM, KEY)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$145.00 to C$138.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $118.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $177.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $183.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.