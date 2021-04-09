Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (APOG, BAC, BOX, CFG, CMA, CNR, FITB, FND, JPM, KEY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX)

had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$145.00 to C$138.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $118.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $157.00 to $177.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $183.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

