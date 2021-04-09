Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (BFSA, BMW, BNP, DAI, HEI, INGA, LHN, PUM, RI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 60 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.20 ($117.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €195.00 ($229.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

