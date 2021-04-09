Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

4/9/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

3/8/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.53. 1,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $173.04.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.