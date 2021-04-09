Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ford Motor (F)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

4/5/2021 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

3/19/2021 – Ford Motor was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,357,039. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

