Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

3/29/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.07. 9,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 418.39 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

