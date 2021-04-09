Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for W. R. Berkley (WRB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB):

4/7/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

3/2/2021 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

WRB stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 520,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

