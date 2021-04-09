Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (AAL, AB, AEM, CJR.B, H, HCMLY, JMAT, MLLGF, QRTEA, RDY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the first quarter of 2021 have been undergoing downward revisions over the past month. The company faces headwind from higher costs. It witnessed higher all-in-sustaining costs due to increased total cash costs per ounce and higher sustaining capital at the Meadowbank Complex. These higher costs are likely to continue to weigh on its bottom line over the near term. The company saw higher capital expenditures in 2020 owed to additional spending at the Kittila and Meliadine mines, the deposit for Amaruq satellite and royalty buy-back of Hammond Reef project. The company also expects higher capital spending this year, which is partly due to increased exploration expenses. Moreover, the demand for gold could be affected due to the pandemic. This might have an impact on the company’s production and sales.”

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “During the third quarter fiscal 2021, Dr. Reddy's saw healthy growth across its branded markets in Europe while the market demand in India, Russia and other branded markets witnessed sequential improvement, although the demand is yet to fully recover to pre-COVID levels. As of Dec 30, cumulatively, 89 generic filings are pending for approval with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (87 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and 2 two new drug applications). Of these 89 ANDAs, 48 are Para IVs and 24 have first-to-file status. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. However, the bottom-line was impacted by trigger based impairment charge taken on a few acquired products including Nuvaring. Generic competition remains a concern.”

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.