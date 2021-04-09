Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (CCCGY, CCLAY, CDAY, CMCSA, CMPGY, DB1, ETCMY, KBCSY, LEVI, NRDBY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00.

