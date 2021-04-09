Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (GPEAF, GRTS, HBIO, HLF, HRGLY, ICAD, INTT, INVH, IX, JSAIY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Great Portland Estates Plc alerts:

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.