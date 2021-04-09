Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Dynamics (GD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD):

4/8/2021 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/7/2021 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Dynamics continues to witness strong order growth from both Pentagon and overseas clients. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. On the product development front, all five G700 flight test aircrafts are flying and have over 1,000 hours of test flight. General Dynamics’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the fiscal 2021 defense budget has slashed its shipbuilding investments by $4 billion, which going forward could deal a heavy blow to the General Dynamics, a shipbuilding giant. Within its Aerospace segment, quarantine and travel restrictions in connection with the pandemic have impacted the timing of aircraft deliveries and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have affected demand.”

4/2/2021 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/29/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $183.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00.

2/8/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE GD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get General Dynamics Co alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.