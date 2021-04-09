Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,950.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00.

2/22/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2,258.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from improving bookings. The re-opening of economy is contributing well to the company's bookings. Further, its strong efforts toward ramping up the merchant business are major positives. Additionally, its expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which are expected to help it in navigating through the current crisis scenario. Further, growing alternative accommodation business and strengthening flight capabilities are other positives. However, disruptions in the travel industry caused by coronavirus remain major headwinds. Moreover, the current pandemic situation is likely to persist as a headwind in the near term. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $17.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,445.85. 7,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,158. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,333.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,064.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

