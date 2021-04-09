Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

4/1/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/31/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $535.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/26/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $530.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/23/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $555.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.49 on Friday, reaching $516.71. The company had a trading volume of 422,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.16 and a 52-week high of $517.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get O'Reilly Automotive Inc alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.