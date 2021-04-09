Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) in the last few weeks:
- 4/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $392.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.
- 4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $449.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.