Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $392.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $449.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group Inc alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.